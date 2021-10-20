Langara students to benefit from cannabis research funding

A partnership between Langara and the cannabis industry will provide new laboratory space and job opportunities for students, according to the head of the college’s applied research centre.

Langara will soon begin a five-year research project expected to provide cannabis growers and retailers with scientific knowledge while giving students professional experience.

Money for new lab space, equipment

Kelly Sveinson, Langara chemistry instructor and chair of the applied research centre which conducts research with companies, said the project has received approximately $4.5 million. He said about half of that will go to college infrastructure. “So we’re facilitating construction of laboratory space, as well as acquiring the most advanced type of equipment that’s available on the market today.”

Funding to help students

3.3 million in funding came from federal grants and the other 1.2 from private cannabis companies.

The centre also hopes to give students experience in the industry.

“We hope that we . . . will provide them with background and experience that differentiates them from other people that are trying to get employed,” said Sveinson. “We might create some job opportunities.”

Legalization expands research

Legalization has allowed for expanded peer-reviewed research on cannabis which will benefit growers in the industry. Biology Instructor Ji Yong Yang, principal scientist on the project, says one of their goals will be to study the plant’s microbial features.