Photos: Winter storm causes flight delays at YVR

By Rigo Bacaltos and Joyce Liew

The Vancouver International Airport, also known as YVR, has suffered flight delays after the winter storm last night.

The airport was crowded with long lines at the counter check-ins and security checkpoints.

An airport staff member, Celia Torres, said that flights were late. There were missed connections.

“In the [United] States, they are prepared. Here is like crazy,” Torres said.

The Air France cabin crew gathered at the check in counter waiting for their delayed flight to Paris.

Steven Legeare, a cabin crew for Air France, said that they are used to getting delays. “Sometimes it depends on the weather, depends on traffic and depends on many things,” he said.

Right after, Legeare ran to catch his flight with the other cabin crew.