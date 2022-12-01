Photos: FIFA World Cup experience at local pub Customers and soccer fans gather at the Score on Davie pub to watch the FIFA World Cup

By Hannah Mondiwa and Shashi Goel

Despite weather and time conversion challenges in Vancouver, FIFA enthusiasts continue to enjoy the game at local bars and pubs.

Customers add fun to their day by watching games with good surroundings along with other team supporters.

People were enjoying the Mexico and Saudi Arabia match, and the Poland and Argentina match with their food and drink at the bar.

Both games caused a lot of stress for the fans as both match scores were 0-0 after the first half.

Allen Velasquez, came to the bar with her friend to watch the game to support the Argentina team.

Velasquez said she was nervous, and was hoping Argentina could take the lead in the second half game.

Maxime Naudin, who came with his friend to support the Argentina team, was anticipating an interesting and nail-biting competition.

The Mexico team fan Francisco Jimenez said he was feeling stressed and was wishing that Mexico could qualify to the next rounds.