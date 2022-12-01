When the going gets tough, the tough get going

By Marco Shum and Chris Harcourt

The “Winter distress” series captures the mundane things that we tend to ignore in our daily lives since we are always mentally drowned and overwhelmed by ourselves. In this series, the message was to learn how to appreciate the little things around us, especially in hard and depressing times. Although the weather could be cold and depressing, in these photographs, the glare of the sunrise helps to add a sense of warmth and balance to the snowy environment. The series represents how people perceive the world and environment around us, in trying to deliver the message of “smile in troubles and gather strength from distress.”