Photos: The Vancouver Christmas Market experience after snowfall Harsh weather conditions didn't stop holiday lovers from visiting the Vancouver Christmas Market.

By Nicholas Naylor and Kalvin Moses

The Vancouver Christmas Market opened at 11:30 a.m. after a night of rare and heavy snowfall.

People trickled in through the gates as the market opened to enjoy the German themed Christmas goods and refreshments.

German-born Jennifer Shresha greeted the incoming visitors while working in the ticket booth.

Andriy Korobov was running one of the booths, selling slavic toys for a company his dad started in the Soviet Union and selling toys to Christmas markets in Germany.

The horse carousel was a popular attraction. Janet Lei patiently watched her daughters take three turns on the ride.

Other Vendors at the market said it gets busier at night when all of the Christmas lights are on.