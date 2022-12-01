A couple is looking at one of the booths and greeted by the vendor at the Vancouver Christmas Market. Photo: Nicholas Naylor

Photos: The Vancouver Christmas Market experience after snowfall

Harsh weather conditions didn't stop holiday lovers from visiting the Vancouver Christmas Market.

By Nicholas Naylor and Kalvin Moses

The Vancouver Christmas Market opened at 11:30 a.m. after a night of rare and heavy snowfall.

People trickled in through the gates as the market opened to enjoy the German themed Christmas goods and refreshments.

German-born Jennifer Shresha greeted the incoming visitors while working in the ticket booth.

Andriy Korobov was running one of the booths, selling slavic toys for a company his dad started in the Soviet Union and selling toys to Christmas markets in Germany.

The horse carousel was a popular attraction. Janet Lei patiently watched her daughters take three turns on the ride.

Other Vendors at the market said it gets busier at night when all of the Christmas lights are on.

View of the Vancouver Christmas Market with a view or the mountains and North Vancouver in the distance. Photo: Nicholas Naylor
Jennifer Shrestha on the left smiles at the entrance to the market where she works at the ticketing office. Photo: Nicholas Naylor
Andriy Korobov runs booth selling Slavic toys at the Vancouver Christmas Market. Photo: Nicholas Naylor
Toys made by the company Syrin, a family owned Slavic gift and arts company are being sold at the Vancouver Christmas Market. Photo: Nicholas Naylor
Lights are strung on the chimney at the Vancouver Christmas Market. Photo: Nicholas Naylor
Janet Lei stops for a picture after her older daughter took three turns on the carousel at the Vancouver Christmas Market. Photo: Nicholas Naylor
A couple is looking at one of the booths and greeted by the vendor at the Vancouver Christmas Market. Photo: Nicholas Naylor
Visitors strolling and enjoying the Vancouver Christmas Market in the morning. Photo: Nicholas Naylor
View of a boat behind a penguin christmas decoration at the Vancouver Christmas Market. Photo: Nicholas Naylor
