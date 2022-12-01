Beautiful sight for sore eyes after a distressful night People enjoy a snow day as winters arrives earlier this year

By River Kero and Melbah Grace Jacob

As winters begin early this year in Vancouver, people around the city seem to be enjoying the weather. As the year is close to an end, the photographs symbolize people taking time to reflect on this passing year and a moment to admire the beauty around them. Even though the first day of snowing caused some distress in certain areas of Vancouver, the thick layers of snow around stirred nostalgia and excitement for Christmas.