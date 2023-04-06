Photos: Canadian geese on Granville Island The City of Vancouver is coming up with humane solutions to solve the infestation

By Cala Ali, Andrea Dante, and Hannah Mondiwa

Seagulls have been one of the main nuisances at popular tourist spots like Granville Island for a long time. Now, a new pest has entered the scene: the Canada goose. The Vancouver Park Board recently asked for the public’s help in controlling the population of geese due to the problems they bring with them, such as goose droppings, aggressiveness, and generally creating environmental issues.

Historically, Granville Island has struggled with seagulls, leading to signs being put up to warn people eating their meals outside to watch out for seagulls who might steal their food. Raphael Jazin, who works at the public market, said he was attacked by a seagull while eating his lunch outside last week. “It spoiled the whole experience,” said Jazin.

Canadian geese bring different problems to tourists and visitors to the island. Geese droppings on green spaces means there are less areas for people to have picnics, especially with the warmer spring weather. Time will tell whether the burgeoning population of Canada geese will impact tourism in the city.