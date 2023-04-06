The Canada goose is becoming a public menace. Photo credit: Emma Shuler

Photos: Canadian geese on Granville Island

The City of Vancouver is coming up with humane solutions to solve the infestation

0 20

By Cala Ali, Andrea Dante, and Hannah Mondiwa

Seagulls have been one of the main nuisances at popular tourist spots like Granville Island for a long time. Now, a new pest has entered the scene: the Canada goose. The Vancouver Park Board recently asked for the public’s help in controlling the population of geese due to the problems they bring with them, such as goose droppings, aggressiveness, and generally creating environmental issues. 

Historically, Granville Island has struggled with seagulls, leading to signs being put up to warn people eating their meals outside to watch out for seagulls who might steal their food. Raphael Jazin, who works at the public market, said he was attacked by a seagull while eating his lunch outside last week. “It spoiled the whole experience,” said Jazin. 

Canadian geese bring different problems to tourists and visitors to the island. Geese droppings on green spaces means there are less areas for people to have picnics, especially with the warmer spring weather. Time will tell whether the burgeoning population of Canada geese will impact tourism in the city.

 

 

Granville Island, one of the main tourist attractions in Vancouver, is struggling with an unexpected goose feces infestation. Photo credit:  Cala Ali.

 

Two Canadian geese in the park next to the lagoon on Granville Island. Photo credit: Cala Ali.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

A once perfect spot for picnics is now infested with goose feces. Photo credit: Cala Ali.
Historically Seagulls have been the main threat for people around Granville Island. Photo credit: Cala Ali.

 

 

 

 

 

Signs around Granville Island are displayed to warn visitors about birds on the island. Photo credit: Cala Ali 

 

A mother holding her baby looks at two Canadian geese outside the Public Market on Granville Island. Photo credit: Cala Ali.

 

As Spring approaches, people may experience problems while having their picnics. Photo credit: Cala Ali
Visitors to Granville Island public market will have to keep a closer eye on their purchases. Photo credit: Cala Ali

 

Raphael Jazin, an employee at Dussa’s in the Public Market, was recently attacked by a seagull outside the Public Market on his lunch break. Photo credit: Cala Ali.

 

In the meantime, humans and animals need to coexist. Photo credit: Cala Ali
