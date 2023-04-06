Photos: Continuation of Decampment in the Downtown Eastside Despite police surrounding the Downtown Eastside on Wednesday Morning to shut down the campers, new tents have popped up Thursday morning

By Kalvin Moses

Photographs by Nicholas Naylor and Ty Lim

For a second day in a row, City of Vancouver workers backed up by police worked to clear tent encampments from East Hastings Street in the city’s downtown core.

In a statement the city said it was forced to begin removing tents following a decline in public safety. The city staff was tasked in bringing down all the tents in the area, with assistance from the Vancouver Police Department to ensure the safety of the staff and to control the streets and traffic, the statement said.

However, the decision has met with negative reactions from the campers as some are refusing to leave, since they don’t have access to proper housing.

Travis Hals, one of the campers in the Downtown Eastside knew that a big change was going to happen.

“The last few weeks they’ve been blocking off like a block at a time for the past few months and clearing out all the tents at once,” said Hals.

He did mention that people were walking around and offering others shelter and housing.

Hals felt that there could have been ways to handle it better, but given the situation it seemed impossible.

” I’m not sure how they could have done that by handing out some sort of form saying that on this day you have to have your stuff moved” said Hals.