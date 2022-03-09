Pandemic-related stress addressed in new teaching workshop More focus is being placed on students' abilities to learn in classroom settings

By Aishwarya Singh

The ongoing mental weight of the pandemic on students has prompted a workshop for Langara instructors to reduce classroom stress.

Parisa Zitouni, educational developer at Langara College, said she decided to launch a trauma-informed teaching workshop as a result of the COVID-19 related stress she noticed on campus.

The teaching and curriculum development centre workshop was held on March 8 for two hours on Zoom with full attendance. It was designed to help instructors understand the issues students are facing as the pandemic continues to hamper their learning. The goal is to create a warm classroom environment for students where they can thrive.

“They can share their learning philosophies to their students to, you know, bring a more humanised approach to their learning,” Zitouni said. “They can incorporate compassion and enthusiasm and use positive language.”

Online to in-person transition causes anxiety

Chirag Deepak, a fourth term computer science student, said it has been stressful to be back in classrooms after being accustomed to online learning.

“It had been so long since I was in a classroom environment. I was about to interact with people after really long, so that made me anxious,” Deepak said.

On March 8, join us for a new workshop on Trauma-Informed Teaching. The online workshop will provide knowledge on trauma and strategies for creating a learning environment where students and educators can both thrive. https://t.co/fVuTNG37v8 pic.twitter.com/F74CJeFOi6 — TCDC Langara (@TCDCLangara) February 18, 2022

Increased focus on the intersection of learning and trauma

Melinda Worfolk, an instructor at College of New Caledonia in Prince George, presented an online workshop on trauma-informed teaching last year.

“We are not psychologists or counsellors but we want to help.”

She said trauma-informed teaching explores the impact of trauma on a person’s behaviour and learning.

Worfolk said students tend not to share stress because they are afraid instructors will see their issues as invalid. As a result, their problems keep getting worse.

According to Zitouni, instructors want students to thrive and when that doesn’t happen, it also affects the instructors.

“We are here to create a more accountable learning space where we can nurture more trust in the classroom,” she said.