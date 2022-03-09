Rise in urbanization creates rise in urban studies Where will we be in 2050? Geography instructor Mike Smith-Cairns teaches GEOG 1105 with an urbanization focus

By Lauren Accili

In 2019, the United Nations projected the world’s population to increase from 7.9 billion to 10.8 billion by 2050. Eighty to 90 per cent of people will live in cities.

Langara College, along with SFU and UBC, are developing courses to deal with the climate crisis and how it affects rapidly growing cities like Vancouver.

Vancouver’s population is 2,570,000 and it is anticipated that the population will increase by about 1 million by the year 2050.

Moving to the city

Mike Smith-Cairns, Langara geography instructor, will teach geography field techniques with an urban focus.

“People are continuing to move into cities and urbanize more than they ever have in human history,” Smith-Cairns said. “Vancouver gets a lot of praise for being a very livable city, but depending on who you ask, you know you’ll get different answers in regards to whether they think that’s true or not.”

Second-year Langara geography student Aline Schmidt said she noticed the course being advertised in the A Building and would be interested in enrolling, especially if it were offered in the fall.

Schmidt said not everywhere is suitable for expansion.

“Just be aware of where we expand because not everywhere is suited [for urban expansion] as some other places, especially with climate change and rising sea levels,” said Schmidt.

Smith-Cairns’ class instructs students how to interpret environments using a combination of methods of both human and physical geography. Students learn hands-on practices in geography, mapping and landscape analysis.

Urban sprawl intersects with social issues

Nico Jimenez, a first-year PhD student at UBC, said within urban studies there has been a push to consider social issues as cities expand.

“Within the walls of geography, urban studies is booming,” said Jimenez. “We can’t solve climate change without thinking about housing justice or economic justice or social justice … all things intersect and intertwine.”

Different backgrounds required in the field of urban studies

Smith-Cairns said the planning of cities requires expertise and involvement from all different types of backgrounds, disciplines and approaches.

“The city is really just a hub,” Smith-Cairns said. “A place where we can all come and theorize it and dissect it and understand it better.”