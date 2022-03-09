Evo is a no-go on Langara campus Students hoping for a discount on car-sharing through Langara will have to wait

By Michael Su

Langara students don’t have the same access to student discounts and parking opportunities with car-sharing services as students at other schools.

Dave Wharf, senior business operations manager for Evo, said the car sharing company is an economical option for students who commute.

“Car ownership is extremely expensive,” said Wharf. “So it just adds another option for people to get around.”

Schools like UBC, SFU, BCIT and Capilano University have agreements with Evo to offer student discounts and reserve parking spots. But Evo has not been able to secure a partnership with Langara.

“What we’ve been able to do is work with those universities and to say, hey, you know, we can help solve some of your mobility and transportation issues,” Wharf said.

There are over 1,700 Evo cars active in Metro Vancouver and the service area covers Langara campus’s surrounding area. Evo has participated in past campus events and has reached out to Langara, though no formal partnership talks have been held. With the 49th Avenue bus and the Canada Line SkyTrain close by, having additional parking spots for car-sharing services may not be an urgent issue for many students.

According to Mark Dawson, Langara’s manager of public affairs, there has been no negative feedback so far.

“We haven’t had any complaints about Evo, or lack of parking or rideshare opportunities,” Dawson said.

Langara parking headache

But students like Michuki Sauve have switched to public transportation because of the time it takes to find a parking spot.

“You’d be running late for class,” Sauve said. “You need extra time and also paying for parking here at Langara, unless you’re finding a spot out on the street, it’s going to be like seven dollars a day.”

Sauve has never used a car-share service like Evo before, but lately, it has become an appealing alternative.

“Car sharing is already such a good thing for the environment and our society today. I think that adding an incentive to use it more would increase [users],” Sauve said.