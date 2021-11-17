Langara women’s soccer team reflects after a tough season The newest coach Mark Eckerle has provided plenty of support to athletes despite the game losses

By Christopher MacMillan

Despite a difficult season, players on Langara women’s soccer team see a bright future for themselves because of the hard work being put in by their new coaching staff.

The team’s season ended in October after they were eliminated from the PACWEST finals with zero wins, eight losses and one tie. They will return to group practices in January with Mark Eckerle, who just finished his first season as the team’s head coach.

Eckerle, who used to coach soccer at UBC, recognized the Falcons’ lack of on-the-field success while praising the team’s cohesion.

“Regardless of on-the-field results, we’re very happy that … the players feel cared for, the staff feels cared for, and [that] we do trust each other,” Eckerle said.

Optimism is needed

Semegn Atkinson, a first-year design formation student and fullback with the team, shared Eckerle’s optimism.

“I think it’s really taught all of us like a big lesson, and like, I think we want it even more for the next year,” Atkinson said.

Eckerle recognized that obstacles still stand in the team’s way, and said recruiting has been a main concern during the pandemic.

“We don’t necessarily want those students [who see Langara as a second choice], we want students that are happy to come and [study here],” he said.

Kayla Seaborn, a second-year kinesiology student and defender on the team, agreed with Eckerle, saying she trusts the coaching staff to help the team improve for next season. Having grown up in Richmond, her decision to join the Falcons was about staying local. Atkinson had the same reasoning, having chosen to play for the team with her twin sister Addis.

Eckerle also noted the difficult opposing teams that the Falcons have had to play against.

“The PACWEST league is actually very difficult. We will play against … nationally ranked teams every week,” he said.

Despite these obstacles, both players enjoy playing under their new head coach, with Atkinson noting that Eckerle provides a lot of support on and off the field.

“He’s been a huge emotional, mental [and] physical support … he’s kind of our therapist in that way,” Seaborn said.