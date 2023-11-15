More people turning devices off and pottery wheels on

BY EDMUND HAYLEY

Since the pandemic, people with time on their hands and bored by the digital life are turning to hands-on activities like working with clay.

Langara College ceramics instructor Gloria Han said COVID-19 and digitalization may be why more people seem to be turning to ceramics.

“Because things are progressively more and more digital, people are wanting to get back into working with their hands,” Han said.

Hands-on hobby

According to Statistics Canada, many Canadians boosted their screen time to more than four hours a day as a result of the pandemic. But people also increasingly picked up hands-on hobbies to keep them busy while they were isolated.

Langara fine arts student Katie Doule embraces the physicality of ceramics.

“It’s very visceral,” Doule said. “It’s definitely working with your hands a lot, which really works your entire body, and it forces you to just be with what you’re doing at the time. And I think that really brings in a lot of people. It brought me in for sure.”

Langara ceramics student Clinton Draper, who has a background in professional dance, finds there is something more tangible about ceramics than other fine arts categories.

“There’s something very, very satisfying about working with clay,” Draper said. “It’s just a very tactile material.”

Sculptural and conceptual pottery

Kate Metten, the owner of Kate Metten Ceramics in Vancouver, said people are attracted to using clay because of its “endless potential.”

“But I think a big part of what is drawing people to ceramics is its physical nature, as we’re all spending a lot of time on online screens, and the responsiveness that the material has to our body,” she said.

"I think a lot of people are gravitating towards it because it's quite gratifying to make things with our hands."






