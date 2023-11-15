Field hockey community asks for new turf in South Vancouver

Field hockey community asks for new turf in South Vancouver A underrepresented sport vies for a home in Moberly neighbourhood.

By EMILY BEST

The local field hockey community is campaigning for specialised turf at Moberly Park as the City of Vancouver seeks input from the community on what to do with the 3.6 hectare space.

Currently, there is only one field hockey turf available in Vancouver. The Vancouver Hawks Field Hockey Club and the UBC Thunderbirds are amongst the groups who vie for time at the field located at Eric Hamber Secondary School.

Alex Bale, executive director and coach at Vancouver Hawks Field Hockey Club, hopes the city will consider synthetic turf that is accessible for field hockey.

“Field hockey requires a specific turf that’s slightly different to soccer,” Bale said. “It’s very inclusive because all other sports can play on field hockey turf, but field hockey can’t be played on most other turfs.”

Field hockey is best played on a water-based turf

The top layer is a short and dense layer of artificial grass, creating a flat surface suitable for a field hockey ball to roll smoothly. Field hockey cannot be played on a typical soccer field as the ball will get caught in the grass and not roll properly, rendering competitive games unplayable.

On July 26, 2023, Vancouver City Council approved funding for a new turf to be built at Moberly Park. The type of turf being built will be confirmed next year.

The Vancouver field hockey community is pushing for a water-based turf.

Backed by residents

Shawn Dhanda, a realtor in South Vancouver, also supports the creation of a field built at Moberly.

Dhanda took up field hockey in elementary school when his teacher created a team.

“That’s where I learned to play field hockey, at Moberly,” said Dhanda.

Vancouver Park Board Commissioner, Jaspreet Virdi, who has played field hockey for Team Canada, is also an advocate for the turf.

“I think people don’t realize how fast and how big the sport is growing,” said Virdi.

There are approximately 18,000 field hockey players across Canada.

The turf at Moberly is estimated to cost $8 million.