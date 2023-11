Drag broadens its reach Performers are getting creative, finding new settings to share their craft

By Thea Catipon

Vancouver’s drag scene is full of new and old artists set out to make a living with their craft. The many drag queens, kings and things led to their expansion of drag to other areas – venturing into the workplace outside the “typical” nightclub setting. As you’ll see in the story, the acts are as diverse as the city of Vancouver.