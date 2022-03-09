Men’s feelings are on centre stage Studio 58 student stars in play that explores masculinity

By Kenneth Wong

An upcoming play starring a Langara student uses comedy to challenge traditional notions of masculinity.

Written by Sunny Drake and directed by Cameron Mackenzie, Men Express Their Feelings is about two dads and their sons in a hockey dressing room having difficult discussions following a heated fight. The play tackles questions of gender, sexual identity, and their cultural impacts.

The play, premiering in Vancouver at the Firehall Arts Centre on March 18, stars Studio 58 student Quinn Churchill.

Themes of the play go beyond the performance

Churchill said that the play can help men come to terms with what it means to be a man in the 21st century.

“This story speaks so specifically to what men go through,” Churchill said. “I feel like in our society, women have already worked out a lot of these things that these men are going through.”

Churchill said the play made him more open to show what he’s struggling with regarding his own identity. His dad pressured him to be a professional hockey player at a time when he was trying to figure out his own masculinity.

“What’s amazing about this role is that my character is going through all of that figuring out what exactly he wants to do with himself, who exactly he is,” Churchill said.

Directing the play helped Mackenzie see his own emotions from a new perspective.

“I’m being affected by what I’m hoping other people will be affected by, which is learn to express [my feelings], learn to open up, learn to move through something challenging, and not just like, bottle it down,” Mackenzie said.

Comedy cuts into difficult conversations

Drake wrote the play to have a structure like a hockey game with three periods and characters stepping out and providing commentary on their thoughts and feelings.

“I really find that comedy is such a way to draw people into difficult content,” Drake said. “It’s a fun play, and allows us to sort of sit with some really difficult things while getting to have a laugh, and a fun night out.”