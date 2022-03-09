Falcons earn bronze at PACWEST championship

By Corvin Vaski

Langara Falcons men’s basketball team survived a hectic double-overtime win on Saturday against the Camosun Chargers to secure a third place finish at the PACWEST championships.

The Langara men’s and women’s teams attended the championships this past weekend at Columbia Bible College in Abbotsford. It was the first provincial finals to be held since the 2019-2020 season, capping off the return of basketball since the pandemic began.

The Falcons men’s team had a great first day at the playoffs, winning 100-78 against the defending champions Douglas Royals.

Falcons men’s basketball team took the bronze medal

On the second day of the championships, Langara played the eventual PACWEST champions, Vancouver Island University. The Falcons made it a close game until the last bit of the fourth quarter when their opponents pulled away and won 98-80.

“We played extremely well against the best team in the country, we had nothing to hang our heads about and we want to finish on a strong note,” said coach Paul Eberhardt.

The Falcons finished extremely strong, winning against the Camosun Chargers in a wild double-overtime game that saw 18 lead changes and a buzzer-beater three from Camosun at the end of regulation to send the game to overtime.

The Falcons won 113-107, with a strong 39-point performance from tournament all-star Royce Sargeant to capture third place.

“It feels good going away with a medal,” said Sargeant.

Falcons women’s basketball team sustains a loss and injury

The Falcons women’s team played in the first game of the championships versus eventual PACWEST champions Okanagan Coyotes.

“We knew that they were going to come running and gunning, and we just want to slow it down. Like really slow it down and take good high-quality shots,” said coach Virginia Watson.

Heading into the fourth quarter the Coyotes had begun to pull away on the scoreboard, when at the 7:40 mark in the fourth, Falcons guard Rachel Labrador sustained a serious leg injury and had to be taken to the hospital.

When the game resumed, Falcons players left it all on the court, but it wasn’t enough, losing 79-64 and seeing their season come to an end.