Langara design formation students R-L: MacLeod Kaulius, Raff Torres, Lily Napier Machek and Fanny Briemberg stand in front of their class' miniature models of exhibits that will be displayed at the Vancouver Maritime Museum. Photo: Graham Abraham

Langara design formation class prepares for new exhibition The exhibit, titled St. Roch Stories, visits the RCMP ship St. Roch and its journeys

By Graham Abraham

Langara students are adjusting to working with real world clients as they get ready to display an exhibit at the Vancouver Maritime Museum.

The exhibit, involving the former RCMP ship St. Roch, will be displayed in Langara’s design formation studio throughout December and will be at the museum beginning next spring.

New experiences

Second-year student Raff Torres said he feels overwhelmed that clients from the museum, such as curator Duncan MacLeod, expect to view the completed project by Dec. 3.

“It’s like, ‘Gosh, this is it, this is real world stuff,’ and it was a reality check,” said Torres. “This is an actual client, this is no longer just school stuff.”

MacLeod Kaulius agreed that the partnership was daunting, but appreciates the opportunity to get working experience.

“It’s been a super hard project, but one of those things where it’s the closest any of us have probably come to the real world,” said the second-year design formation student. “That is that feeling of just being beaten to a pulp, but in a good way.”

St. Roch stories

The exhibit will include several vertical structures, with one side of each structure resembling an iceberg and the other resembling the northern lights.

Each structure will be printed with various information about the St. Roch, an RCMP ship that navigated the Arctic in the early- to mid-20th century and is on permanent display at the museum.

According to design formation instructor Peter Vysek, themes of the exhibit include the Arctic environment, navigation of the ship and the people and animals aboard the St. Roch.

While participation in the exhibit will improve students’ portfolios, Vysek is especially excited that the class will contribute to local community and culture.

“Thousands of people will see [the exhibit],” said the instructor. “There’s also a bit of a legacy that exists beyond the end of the course.”