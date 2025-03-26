Langara Voice Podcast Ep. 81: Digging into community gardens

By MAJENTA BRAUMBERGER

Spring is finally coming, and for all the gardeners out there, it’s prime time to start planting.

For those who don’t have the space for a garden of their own, community gardens are a great way to learn more about your food, while also making social connections.

In today’s podcast episode, Meg Holden, an SFU professor and director of the SFU Centre for Sustainable Development, and Henry Lau, a social planner with the City of Vancouver, weigh in on the value that community gardens can provide to post-secondary campuses.

Then Langara College biology instructor Mario Moniz de Sa shares the story behind the gardens on Langara campus.