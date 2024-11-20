Vancouver nonprofits put sustainability in the hands of residents

Vancouver nonprofits put sustainability in the hands of residents The Society Promoting Environmental Conservation and CityStudio show that being green can be more than just an obligation.

By TUAN TRAN and JEAH DIÑO

British Columbia produced 2.6 million tonnes of landfill-bound waste in 2022, with nearly half of that originating from Metro Vancouver. Seeking to bring this number down one person at a time, some residents are working with nonprofits to help them lead a more “green” life and live in a more environmentally-friendly city.

In this podcast, we take a look at community repair cafe events run by the Society Promoting Environmental Conservation, better known as SPEC. Ten repair cafes have been held this year with more than 450 items restored to usefulness.

And if you’re a student, there’s a way for you to actively participate in the sustainability of Vancouver while still balancing schoolwork.

CityStudio, a Vancouver organization, connects students, instructors, City of Vancouver staff and the community to create experimental projects for sustainability.

Lastly, Arlo Jukes, Tuan Tran and Jeah Diño from the Langara Voice discuss what small steps they’ve taken to be more sustainable in their day to day lives.