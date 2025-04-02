Langara instructor say students will feel impact of carbon tax repeal The end of B.C.'s carbon tax means the loss of student rebates and grants that once supported climate learning, according to faculty member.

By OKSANA SHTOHRYN

As B.C. scraps its carbon tax and Langara College cuts environmental courses, educators worry climate action is losing priority, in policy and in the classroom.

The provincial carbon tax, introduced in 2008, was designed to reduce emissions by making fossil fuels more expensive. It also came with a tradeoff, in the form of quarterly payments to help low-income households manage the added costs. As of April 1, the tax and those payments are gone.

The province says the move will help make life more affordable. But some instructors and students at Langara College say the change could have long-term consequences, both for students’ finances and for climate education.

Drew Egan, a geography instructor at Langara College, said many students likely met the income threshold for the rebate, which means they’ll now lose that support.

Loss of support for climate education

Egan said that the tax helped fund sustainability efforts through rebates and grants.

“Some of those grants would lead to research, support of certain initiatives that have to do with climate change,” he said.

Those grants, according to Egan, helped municipalities hire summer students, supported local environmental projects and allowed students to attend climate-related conferences. With the its cancellation, he said, “there will be less opportunities for students to work in those fields.”

In a statement to the Voice, the Ministry of Post-Secondary Education and Future Skills said that decisions about courses and programs are made by Langara College, not the province.

“The removal of the carbon tax does not undermine the importance of environmental education in B.C., and our Ministry continues to support and promote environment-focused education,” the statement said.

What the changes mean for students

Langara student John Craig said the loss of quarterly payments could make it harder for low-income students to manage basic costs. He said losing the rebate means students on tight budgets could struggle more, because even a small amount like $25 can make a noticeable difference.

“I’m quite annoyed that it’s been taken away from us,” Craig said. “The rebates are helpful, but it needs to stop being such a big issue.”

While the government has said it will continue targeting large industrial polluters through other mechanisms, Egan said getting rid of the consumer carbon tax is a step backward in climate policy.

“Universally, almost around the world, economists agree that the carbon tax was what we consider to be a net benefit to climate change,” he said.

The changes also come as Langara College faces program reductions. Egan said fewer students are enrolling in geography courses, and noted that reduced support for environmental initiatives may make it harder to promote climate-related education.

Egan said that although the carbon tax was unpopular, it provided a considerable amount of social benefit, adding “since students are part of society, they’re going to lose out.”