Avid voters and candidates flock to city hall for advanced voting

By MARC GUIDO BOLEN

On the last day of advance voting before the April 5 byelection, housing and the Broadway Plan were top of mind for many voters – and candidates.

Waiting in line at City Hall on April 1, voter Sarah Mcleod said the biggest byelection issue is the Broadway Plan.

Voters unhappy with ABC

Mcleod, a renter who has been displaced by the plan, called it “frustrating” and said it affects affordability.

The Broadway Plan, approved by Vancouver city council in 2022 under former mayor Kennedy Stewart, will extend the Millennium Skytrain line to Arbutus St., and promises to add 43,000 new homes over the next 30 years.

But voters Nancy Gabor and Cam Mathewson said that the current council is moving too quickly on the plan and that there is a lack of public consultation.

“None of us are against densification,” said Mathewson, adding “it’s the way it’s being done.”

Voter Jeanine Longley said she wants her “progressive” voice to be heard.

“My suspicion is that my votes won’t make a difference,” Longley said. “We already have a majority with ABC. But I do think there is power in holding a majority to account.”

Longley also said that more work needs to be done to help people in the Downtown Eastside that doesn’t involve the controversial street sweeps.

In March, Sim announced plans to pause all “net new” supportive housing and announced $5 million in funding to the Vancouver Police Department for Task Force Barrage, to “restore safety” in the DTES.

“Evicting someone from the tent on the side of the road when they don’t have anywhere else to go just means that they’re gonna go find another tent,” Longley said.

The A Better City Party, led by mayor Ken Sim, holds a majority in council and is not at risk of losing the balance of power in this byelection.

However, prospective candidates from other parties say they will make a difference if elected.

Green Party, TEAM and COPE canvass

Annette Reilly, the Green Party candidate, said her party may not hold a majority on council, but if elected, she and current Green Party Pete Fry can hold the governing party to account.

“Pete’s done a phenomenal job of holding ABC accountable,” Reilly said. “It will be even better with two.”

Reilly said that housing is the biggest issue facing Vancouverites.

“Ultimately, we’re in a housing crisis and have been for two decades,” she said. “There hasn’t been actionable progress towards solving this problem.”

The Green Party is the only other party sitting in council besides ABC.

TEAM candidate Theodore Abbott said the by-election is a referendum on Mayor Ken Sim and the Broadway plan.

“[The Broadway Plan] is a redevelopment plan that’s going to displace thousands of residents across the city, build a bunch of high-rises in place of currently affordable housing,” Abbott said.

COPE candidate Sean Orr said tenant protections in the Broadway Plan have been “watered down.”

“We need density around transit, but we need density without displacement.” Orr said.

The last chance for people to vote in the byelection is Saturday, April 5 at locations across Vancouver.