West Vancouver’s beloved Gleneagles skate park is getting replaced by pickleball courts Tensions rise between the skateboarding and pickleball communities as they both advocate for their sports

By EHRIN LOPEZ

A proposal to replace the Gleneagles skatepark in West Vancouver with pickleball courts has sparked tension between skateboarders and pickleball players as both groups seek community space.

Brian Bull, one of the key advocates for the pickleball community at Gleneagles, said that originally, the pickleball community believed three courts would be built beside the skatepark, causing no significant impact on the skaters.

Instead, the district proposed four pickleball courts and an additional pump track for children’s bikes in place of the skatepark, unintentionally causing a misunderstanding between the groups.

“The skateboarders and the pickleballers could get along very well if it’s left as a skateboard (park),” said Bull.

Strong feelings about the skatepark

Ally Dafoe, an employee at Saplings Preschool which is hosted by the Gleneagles Community Centre, said neither staff nor parents wanted the pickleball courts.

“We come here all the time with the kids. It’s one of the only skateparks in West Vancouver, so the kids who use it, where are they going to go?” said Dafoe.

She said her father, who works with Tomko Sports Systems on the Gleneagles skatepark project, said pickleball courts are in high demand across the region.

According to West Vancouver city council, the Gleneagles skatepark is undergoing consultation rather than moving directly to construction. The pickleball club said while players do not want to displace skateboarders, they also need a dedicated space to play together without disrupting the social aspect of the sport.

A semi-professional’s perspective

Mackonner Dy, a 15-year-old semi-professional pickleball player with the Richmond B.C. Pickleball Association, said players in Metro Vancouver could benefit from more courts, as existing spaces are at maximum capacity.

Dy, who started playing in August 2020, described pickleball as a mix of athleticism and strategy. As a devoted junior player who has competed in the U.S. nationals for pickleball, he said Richmond’s current ratio of six courts for an estimated 500 players makes it difficult to find playing time in community spaces.

“So, your next choice is what? Private, expensive courts, or, like, community centres? As an underaged 15-year-old, I cannot play in community centres. It’s a policy they have,” said Dy.

With pickleball typically being seen as a senior-dominated sport, Dy said the sport is becoming more popular amongst younger demographics. He said he is talking with high schools in Richmond about adding more pickleball in their school communities.

“I think it’s a great way to connect with older people, and it’s very inspiring to see 70-year-olds being able to do more push-ups than me,” said Dy.