Langara Faculty Association protests ahead of expected layoffs Lack of clarity from college leadership has left staff frustrated, confused and anxious

By SAGE SMITH

As the college prepares for a wave of expected layoffs, the Langara Faculty Association gathered to express concern about job insecurity and what they call the lack of leadership on the part of college administration.

LFA president Pauline Greaves emailed faculty and staff on Feb. 3 to invite them to gather throughout last week at noon each day in the foyer of the A Building.

“Our goal is to show the real face of Langara. People who work every day to make the college great,” Greaves wrote in the email. She added that staff are frustrated by the lack of engagement and visibility by school leadership.

Government caps disproportionally affect Langara

The college was hit especially hard by a drop of enrolment due to international student caps brought on by a change in federal government policy. Langara has a high proportion of international students compared to other B.C. post-secondary institutions. Langara president Paula Burns told faculty in an email that the college faces a dramatic drop of almost 79 per cent in international student applications for the 2025 spring semester.

Niall Christie, an LFA board member and department chair of history, Latin and political science, said the college’s decision to rely on international students’ tuition for funding has made it vulnerable to the caps. International students pay approximately six times more for tuition than domestic students.

He said faculty jobs could be saved if the administration is willing to reduce class sizes and promote the college to attract more students. He said that the administration is going for a “quick and not well thought through approach, which is simply to cut faculty jobs without actually considering the human impact.”

Christie said the college has demonstrated “an extraordinary lack of leadership.”

Employees express fear and concern

Another college employee, who asked to remain unnamed due to fear of job loss, said that staff and faculty have also received push-back from the administration, and some are afraid to speak out.



“Department members have faced warnings,” they said. “Even just saying we don’t want to cut a class has faced reprisals.”

Last Thursday saw approximately 20 faculty and staff gather in the A Building, chatting quietly. Several staff said the day before saw nearly 40 participants.

Greaves sent another email on Sunday announcing the continuation of the meetings for this week. Greaves said Monday that layoff notifications are expected this week.

Adam Brayford, director of strategic communications at the college, responded to an email from a Voice reporter asking for comment on the LFA actions by asking for the email to be forwarded to him. The Voice sent him the email Friday morning and did not receive a comment by its Wednesday deadline.