Delayed ADHD diagnoses leave women struggling in post-secondary school settings Women face self-doubt as their symptoms that don't fit ADHD stereotypes go overlooked

By ROSE LEUNG

Experts say women are more likely to be diagnosed with ADHD later in life, and that delay can cause significant challenges for their post-secondary education.

Diagnosed with ADHD in her first semester at 19, former UBC student Ghaz Akbari laments not having the time to build a support system for herself earlier, instead having to grapple with it in university where the consequences are more severe.

“I wish I wasn’t diagnosed at such a critical point of my self-worth,” said Akbari.

She said her diagnosis came unexpectedly while being treated for suicidal behaviour. Once discovered, her struggles began to make sense.

“I didn’t even suspect it. It gave me some answers, and things started to make sense, but it left me with a lot more work to do,” said Akbari.

Adult diagnoses double in two years

A 2023 study done by Epic Research, an American software company which collects and analyzes clinical health data, showed that the number of women between the ages of 23 and 49 diagnosed with ADHD nearly doubled between 2020 and 2022. A 2014 peer review study by researchers at the National Center for Girls and Women With ADHD helps explain the disparity, highlighting that women present more internalized symptoms compared with men, such as distraction or disorganization, which are often overlooked early in life.

Laura Vail, who was diagnosed with ADHD at 35 during her doctoral studies, said the diagnosis helped her find solutions to boost her “self-starting mentality.”

“I’ve done workshops and tried for years and none of them worked for me. I always thought there was something wrong with me. And then I was like, oh, I’m just not doing the right things,” said Vail.

Media coverage is driving awareness

Mairi Mallet, a registered nurse at Langara College’s Health Services, said she attributes the rise in cases to growing awareness around mental health and ADHD. “There’s been more discussion around that in the media and online,” she said, adding that this results in students noticing symptoms earlier.

Students who receive a diagnosis are eligible for accommodations to support their academic journey.