B.C. florists encourage consumers to buy local this Valentine’s Day

By HILARY ANGUS

Valentine’s Day is a boon for the floral industry.

According to the Retail Council of Canada, 28.5 per cent of Canadians’ Valentine’s Day spending is on cut flowers and bouquets. South of the border, the National Retail Federation expects that Americans’ Valentine’s Day spending will reach $27.5 billion in 2025.

Marya Altic is an East Vancouver florist and the owner of Studio Full Bloom, a small flower shop on Commercial Drive with a focus on local and seasonal blooms. Altic said that Valentine’s day impacts her business “hugely.”

But with Valentine’s Day falling in mid-February, a time when many Canadian farms are closed for the season, how do Altic and other locally-focused florists meet demand while staying true to their values?

VIDEO: Florist Marya Altic and United Flowers Growers CEO Michel Benoit discuss the B.C. flower industry.