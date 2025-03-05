New Langara advertising campaign is aimed at attracting more domestic students as international student numbers drop

By AMBER MONIZ

A Langara advertising campaign launched last semester across Metro Vancouver is targeting domestic students as the college struggles with declining international student enrolment.

A mix of print and digital advertisements posted in SkyTrain stations and malls are highlighting the student experience at Langara, trumpeting engaged instructors and small class sizes.

Adam Brayford, communications director at Langara, said that the goal is to broadcast Langara’s value to potential students. He said the college advertises to a broad range of audiences but “most of our efforts are domestic.”

“What we wanted to do is reintroduce Langara to the community, to parents, to students,” Brayford said.

According to an email from Langara president Paula Burns, previous declines in domestic students were offset by increasing international student numbers. But because of recent federal government policy changes to cap international enrolment, Langara saw a decline in 1,400 students in spring 2025 compared to spring 2024.

The advertising campaign, which started in September 2024, responds to these struggles.

The college is also facing a back-to-back fiscal year deficit following the decline of international student enrolment, announced at a town hall meeting last Thursday.

Langara remains under the radar for some domestic students

Sofia Hamid, a Langara student featured in one of the advertisements, said that many domestic students don’t see Langara as a top choice for post-secondary education.

“Prior to coming to Langara, I never heard of it,” Hamid said.

Since the advertisements only started a year ago, Hamid said she thinks that the impact of it will be “noticeable in the next year or two.”

Faculty members concerned about the future of Langara programs

Andrew Egan, an environmental studies instructor at Langara, said the drop in enrolment has him worried about the future of many programs at Langara.

“I think that society should be very concerned about the quality of education that’s being provided at different institutions as a result of demand,” said Egan, who also said that he has seen cuts in courses in his department due to lack of enrolment.

Brayford said that Langara is planning to invest in research to better understand the reputation and perception of the college.

“Langara is engaged in a variety of outreach initiatives through our global department, our faculties and otherwise,” he said.

Brayford said that in addition to the advertising campaign, the college is also visiting Metro Vancouver high schools and creating online ads to promote registration.

The Langara advertising campaign will run until the end of June 2025.