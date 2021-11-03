Chirs Auchter posing in front of the crab at the Musuem of Vancouver. Photo by: Nicolette Colosimo

Indigenous animator highlights Haida art A South Vancouver artist gives the story behind one of the main characters in his short film Mountain of SGaana

By Nicolette Colosimo

Haida filmmaker Christopher Auchter read several different traditional versions of the Haida story Mountain of SGaana before his iteration of it.

Auchter said through researching this story he gained power through knowledge.

“By learning these stories, you become closer to what it is to be Haida, so the stories aren’t lost.”

Auchter, a South Vancouver resident, is screening his animated film at the long-term exhibition Indigeneity Rising at the Museum of Vancouver. His sculpture Mouse Woman is also on display.

The character of Mouse Woman

In Auchter’s version of Mountain of SGaana, a young Haida man is alone until he meets a feisty character named Mouse Woman who tells him a story that anchors him to Haida culture.

Mouse Woman spins a magical tale about a woman who leaves her comforts to go after the man she loves.

He wanted the female protagonist to be strong and independent, so he altered the traditional story and made the woman save the man.

“I don’t think a Haida woman would sit around waiting for a Haida man to come rescue them,” Auchter said.

The female protagonist was in likeness to his grandmother, mother and aunts who have always been strong figures in his life. The use of Haida art helped relay important moments throughout the story.

Auchter said it was a big statement to make the video without dialogue. The Haida language is rarely heard in daily life and the lack of dialogue in the video emphasizes its rarity.

Shirley Vercruysse, the producer who helped Autcher in the process making the short film reflected on what it was like to work with him. “It was great to see how happy people embrace the Canadian, West Coast and Indigenous story-line at the Ottawa International Animation Festival.”

Sharon Fortney, the curator of Indigenous collections at the Museum of Vancouver, said that one of four pillars of operation at the museum is reconciliation.

“We look for projects that support Indigenous communities and Indigenous artists and show them in a positive way that lets them tell their stories in their own voices.”