Lacklustre turnout for Langara flu shots despite health warnings

By Jen Shannon

The turnout over the first two days of Langara College’s annual flu-vaccination clinics was roughly the same as previous years, according to Health Services, despite experts stressing that the flu shot is more important than ever this season.

Health experts have been urging everyone in the province to get their flu vaccine this season because of concerns about lowered immunity.

A preprint study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in August predicted large influenza numbers in 2021 due to the light season experienced by much of the world in 2020. The study predicted this could lead to an increase in hospitalizations, a concern for B.C. hospitals dealing with COVID-19 cases.

“This year, it’s especially important for people to get vaccinated against influenza. Last year’s low influenza rates means our immunity against influenza is lower than usual,” said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry in a quote from the B.C. government website.

Campus concerns

Third-year Langara nursing student Shea Rennie, who helps run the clinics, said that the best way people can help healthcare workers this flu season is to get a flu shot.

“Especially these past 18 months, we’ve seen strains placed on the healthcare system [that] have never been seen before,” Rennie said. “Just getting this flu shot is one way to minimize putting extra weight on this already very burdened system.”

In a 2019–2020 survey, Statistics Canada found that the most common reason adults gave for not getting a flu shot was that they were healthy or had never had the flu.

Alex Vardy, a third-year nursing student at Langara who also helped organize the clinics, said the flu might seem benign — but it’s not.