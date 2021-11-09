UPDATE: Campus reopened after power outage

By Amir Khan

Stormy weather over the past few days has caused Langara College to shut its doors for the day.

Fallen trees and disrupted power lines are largely to blame.

A college-wide email was sent out on Nov. 9, 2021 advising students and staff to stay home. Further updates on campus activities and services will be updated by noon.

“Online classes and practicums will still proceed,” read the campus email. “All employees are advised to work remotely today.”

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on the morning of Nov. 9, 2021, which forecasted a risk of a thunderstorm by the afternoon, with wind gusting up to 70 km/h over the Vancouver area.

UPDATE:

Langara College has announced the reopening of its main campus, scheduled after 2 p.m.

In-person services and food and beverage facilities will be operating at limited capacity. In-person classes that have been scheduled for the afternoon, including Continuing Studies will resume after 4:30 p.m.

While in-person classes scheduled before 4:30 p.m. remain cancelled, online classes and practicums are expected to continue.

Meanwhile, the college campus at 601 West Broadway remains open.