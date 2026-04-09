Food trucks are feeling financial exhaust amid high gas prices Vendors in the downtown area feel an increase in gas prices may affect their own prices

By ZOE LI

Vancouver food truck vendors are facing difficult choices as they struggle to keep up with the rising cost of gas and fuel.

Fateh Lekcir, the owner of Disco Cheetah Korean Bowl, has operated his food truck business for five years downtown.

His food truck runs on diesel and costs him around $30 every day to run the generators. He said he spends approximately $10 for transportation.

Vancouver has one of the highest gas prices in Canada. According to GasBuddy, the average price for gas is $2.11 per litre, and $2.25 per litre for diesel in Vancouver. Food trucks use approximately up to 27 litres of fuel for cooking and generators in one day.

High gas prices are a “burden”

Lekcir said the rising cost of gas is causing a burden to his business and said he tried to cut costs to a minimum to sustain the business.

He said before the recent gas price spikes, he operated the business every day.

“We are trying to operate only on the days where it’s guaranteed and busy,” he said.

He considered switching to an electric truck but said it’s challenging to secure electricity and a plug in the vending location.

Increased gas prices are not only a burden to vendors using gas for their generators, but also operators who travel long distances every day.

Muhammad Naseem, the owner of Mo’s Premium Hot Dog, has run his food truck for almost 18 years downtown.

While he uses an electric generator for his business, he said the rising gas price is a burden for him to drive from Surrey to downtown every day.

“Nothing I can do,” Naseem said. “I don’t have any option, right?”

While he is not increasing his menu prices, he hopes the city can work on bringing down gas prices to ease the financial crisis.

Support from out-of-province

Gavin Johnson, a tourist from Edmonton, said he always get a hot dog from a food truck every time he visits Vancouver.

He said he noticed the increase in gas prices driving from Alberta to British Columbia.

While he observed the rise in menu prices of different food trucks over time, Johnson said it’s understandable.

“I don’t see anything wrong with it,” he said.

Johnson said food trucks are an important culture that supports businesspeople and students.

“You don’t want to see them disappear,” he said.