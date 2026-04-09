Federal government contributes to Marpole-Oakridge community centre cost New federal funds were allocated to renew the centre to provide a fresh gathering space

By RHEA SINGH

Vancouver’s oldest community centre is one of 13 projects across Canada to receive money from a new federal government fund intended to support community growth.

On Tuesday, the federal government announced it will distribute $51 billion across Canada over 10 years to support community infrastructure. Of that, $2.2 billion will be allocated toward B.C., with $2.16 million towards the construction of the new Marpole-Oakridge Community Centre.

The new federal fund is meant to help the construction of hospitals, recreation centres, universities and colleges.

Veterans Affairs Minister Jill McKnight, announced the funding Tuesday at the site of the new community centre.

“This centre will offer childcare after school, programming, a gymnasium, a sensory room and flexible multi-purpose spaces for sports, arts and cultural activities. By serving youth, families, seniors, it will bring generations together and strengthen the bonds that make community strong,” she said.

McKnight said the federal government has been engaging with provinces and territories to tailor funding agreements under the new initiative.

Construction on the new Marpole-Oakridge Community Centre began in 2023. The $91-million project, expected to be completed this year, will replace the area’s original community centre that has been in operation since 1940.

The 42,000-square-foot facility will serve approximately 40,000 residents in a fast-growing part of the city and is one of the Vancouver’s largest community centre investments in recent years. It is notable for its timber construction and its intention to be an inclusive facility operated entirely by electric power and featuring minimal carbon emissions.

“It is a very significant investment for the City of Vancouver to support vital programs for residents of all ages,” said Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung, who is also present at the funding announcement.

She said there are projects the city is hoping to work on in the future and that this current project is supporting the working community in Marpole.

“The new facility is going to deliver 74 new childcare spaces that will help support families and make a real difference in people’s lives,” said Kirby-Yung.

The Voice contacted Marpole Community Centre regarding this story, but no comment was made in time for publication.