Video: First Vancouver Female-Only Street Dance Battle Supports Local Community

Reported by Natalia Buendia Calvillo

The first female-only street battle was organized in light of International Women’s Day on Mar. 9.

Women dancers from all backgrounds showed their best dance moves and competed against other skilled, female dancers for a chance to win a free Djing class.

Co-organizer Caroline Loke said that the event is to raise awareness on female street dancers as well as to collect clothes for My Sister’s Closet, an organization that helps battered women in the community.

Organizers also gathered donations and funds to raise money for the upcoming Street Dance Fest happening during the summer.