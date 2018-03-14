Video: High Demand for Humane Animal and Pest Control

Squirrels are a common animal to build nests in homes and can be safely removed without harming or killing families. Photo Myra Dionne.

Reported by Myra Dionne

Not all animal and pest control companies adhere to safe practices, according to the BC SPCA.

AnimalKind, a new accreditation program created by the BC SPCA, was launched March 1 in an effort to identify standards for humane treatment of animals in an industry that lacks regulation. Watch the video exclusive below to find out more about what it means to be humane and why a program like this is important.