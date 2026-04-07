New skatepark in Fairview nears approval Advocates say the park would 'fill a gap' in the area.

By RIDWAAN ADAS

Local skaters will find out next week whether a new, highly anticipated skatepark at Burrard Slopes Park is approved.

On April 13, the Vancouver park board will vote on the final design and funding for the development. The neighborhood has no skatepark nearby, and its approval would mean a place to gather for the large local skateboard community.

Many local skaters, businesses, and residents are voicing strong support.

The idea has been years in the making.

Oliver Tennant, secretary of the Vancouver Skateboard Coalition, said the project grew out of the city’s 20-year skateboard strategy, City Skate.

“The strategy identifies where new skateparks should be built and which areas need upgrades,” Tennant explained. He said the Burrard Slopes Park project is a major milestone in that plan, with volunteer efforts, petitions, and advocacy helping bring it to this stage.

The one-hectare park proposal, planned between Fairview and Kitsilano, is designed to combine a skatepark for riders of all skill levels with open green space for the wider community.

“This is considered a park-deficient area,” said Hanako Amaya, a senior landscape architect on the project. “There aren’t enough accessible green spaces nearby, and this location meets multiple criteria where new parks are needed.”

Amaya added that the skatepark addresses a gap in youth recreation.

“Vancouver has playgrounds for children and facilities for adults, but fewer dedicated spaces for youth,” she said. “This skatepark helps fill that gap, especially in this area.”

For local businesses, the park could be an important piece to the community, with the areas’ strong skate culture but no central facility.

Teagan Armitage, a customer experience associate at Boardroom skate shop, said current options like UBC and Kitsilano are far away, especially for those relying on transit.

“Having something right in the heart of where all the skate and snowboard shops are would be awesome,” Armitage said. “A lot of kids come in buying their first setups. It would be great if there was a park nearby where they could go practice right away.”

In the Burrard Slopes Park: Concept Plan Update, common concerns included in the document was noise being in close proximity to residential buildings.

Graham Peat, co-owner of Boarder Labs and CalStreets said, the location is already quite loud, being mostly commercial and industrial.

“Honestly, it won’t be any louder than kids on swings,” he said.

Raj Gill, a local skateboarder, praised the park’s design, which aims to be more accessible than other city skateparks.

“A lot of the previous skateparks have been built more for skilled riders,” he said. “This one seems like it’ll be more usable for families and beginners.”

Supporters say it represents more than a skatepark and it’s a step toward expanding public space, supporting youth, and strengthening community interactions in the Fairview area.

“It’s close to transit, bike routes, and a lot of skate shops along Fourth Avenue,” Tennant said. “It’s also planned as a medium-sized park, which allows for more features and accommodates a wider range of users.”

A petition advocating for the skatepark has garnered over 350 signatures.