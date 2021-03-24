Video: Addling – Park Board’s solution to Vancouver’s goose problem If nothing done, numbers of geese in the city will only continue to soar

By Tyson Burrows

On March 3, 2021, Vancouver Park Board reached out to the public to try to get them on board with addressing the city’s goose problem. The city wants the public’s help to identify the nests of Canada geese by reporting them online.

After identifying the nests, Park Board employees will addle the eggs – a practice that they stress is supported by both the B.C. SPCA and PETA.

The practice of addling, a process by which embryo development is stopped, requires permits issued by Environment Canada under the Migratory Birds Convention Act.

Experts weigh in on what addling is and why it is necessary.