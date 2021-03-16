Squamish's downtown strip showcasing most local businesses. Photo By: Caroline Egan

An unsuspected success in Squamish’s business community

Business owners coming together to help keep each other afloat during the pandemic

0 66

By Caroline Egan

Most small businesses have been victims of closures during COVID-19. Many had to close down as they can’t financially support themselves.

However Squamish’s small businesses have come together as a whole to help support and expose each other via social media. They Have found creative ways to start events despite public health restrictions.

 

Buying local holds a big influence in how well it can boost local economies. Most of what is spent on local retailers and restaurants circulates directly back into the community.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.