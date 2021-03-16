An unsuspected success in Squamish’s business community Business owners coming together to help keep each other afloat during the pandemic

By Caroline Egan

Most small businesses have been victims of closures during COVID-19. Many had to close down as they can’t financially support themselves.

However Squamish’s small businesses have come together as a whole to help support and expose each other via social media. They Have found creative ways to start events despite public health restrictions.

Buying local holds a big influence in how well it can boost local economies. Most of what is spent on local retailers and restaurants circulates directly back into the community.