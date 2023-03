Abandoned boat on Kitsilano beach The Mikkelene spend many years sailing the Gulf of Georgia with the Eagle Harbour Yacht Club

The Mikkelene is a 27′ Catalina sailboat that washed up on Kitsilano beach during a storm in February. The boat was abandoned, vandalized and looted but how did this boat end up there in such disrepair? With help from Jon Strom, a former commodore of the Eagle Harbour Yacht Club, the journey of the Mikkelene becomes clearer.