Indigenous weaving and art are a way of life, says Sparrow

By Marco Shum

Indigenous weaving is not just about art, but it is an opportunity to show the Indigenous way to balance your life in the modern world. Debra Sparrow, an Indigenous weaver, and Jasper Berehulke, the coordinator of Indigenous Programming and Community Engagement of Museum of Vancouver, shared how Indigenous art represents their Indigenous way of living. The teachings have guided them to find the connection to the spiritual mind and the modern world.