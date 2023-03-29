Various performances with history depictions took place during the Nowruz celebration at the Grosvenor Theatre. Photo by Shashi Goel
Canadian Persian community celebrates Nowruz in Vancouver

By SHASHI GOEL

With the ongoing civil unrest in Iran, the Nowruz celebrations in Vancouver have a different tone. 

During the celebration the community held remembrance for  Mahsa Amini who was killed  by the morality police in Iran last year. The Vancouver Persian community showed solidarity for the people of Iran and celebrated the old values associated with Nowruz .

In this video watch the Vancouver Persian community enjoy the Nowruz festival celebration and speak on its history and ongoing Iranian issues.

