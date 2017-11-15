Vancouver fitness freaks offer winter workouts to early risers

Members of November Project Vancouver run through the Remembrance Day circuit at the top of Queen Elizabeth Park.

Meeting in the shadows of early morning, November Project Vancouver manages to keep people active during the coldest months of the year.

Started in 2011 by two friends in Boston who wanted to keep active during the cold of winter, the November project has expanded to over 40 cities and runs year round. Every session is free and open to anybody who wants to wake up before the sunrise.

November Project Vancouver meets every Wednesday at 6:29 am at the fountain parking lot on top of Queen Elizabeth Park.