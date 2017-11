One of two double-decker buses that were tested by TransLink sitting at Bridgeport Station in Richmond on Tuesday. Photo: Ana Rose Walkey

Reported by Ana Rose Walkey and Saša Lakić

As part of its proposed roll-out of double-decker buses for the Greater Vancouver region, TransLink tested one of the two buses on the Richmond-White Rock route on Tuesday. According to the company, the plan is to have 32 double-deckers on high-occupancy routes by 2019.