Volunteers clear invasive species to make way for native flora at New Brighton Park

Volunteers clear invasive species to make way for native flora at New Brighton Park The work at the park has been ongoing for more than 3 years, with another ten planned

By ARLO JUKES

On a cold and wet April day, a group of volunteers is by the river pulling invasive plant species to make way for local flora.

President of Nature Vancouver Nigel Peck and his team of volunteers have removed most of the Scotch Broom and Bull Thistle plants that plagued the site, however frequent work parties are required to stop new sprouts from popping up.

They’ve already planted 2000 native flowers, but the work is expected to continue into the next decade.

VIDEO: Watch the hard work done by volunteers clearing the local park for others to use.