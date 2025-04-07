Volunteers ready to help students and visitors with questions at LangaraFest, April 3, 2025.

LangaraFest touted a hit for its welcoming ‘vibe’ and healthy turn out

Drawing an even better response than expected, the event might be the first of many

By AMBER MONIZ

The Langara community celebrates a night of games, food and camaraderie in the first ever LangaraFest.

Organizer Jennifer Paige thanked all participants and pronounced the event a success saying, “Last night, we engaged with over 2,000 attendees and really celebrated our programs, services, and community spirit.”

College president Paula Burns supported the idea that this could become a college tradition, saying “I know many of us can’t wait for next year’s Open House!”  

VIDEO: Get a glimpse of the preparations and crowds at the college’s LangaraFest, on April 3, 2025.

