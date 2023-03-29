Voice Radio Ep. 44 – How vocal training helps trans people sound like themselves

By River H. Kero

For transgender and gender-diverse people, vocal training can be a useful tool to help them feel that how they sound aligns with who they are. Additionally, safety can be a concern if someone is presenting physically as one gender and sounds like another.

In this episode, the Langara Voice speaks to experts in trans vocal training as well as a person receiving this education.