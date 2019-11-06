Voice Radio Ep. 11 – Celebrating 25 years of lacrosse as a national sport

Produced by Adam Levi and Maxim Fossey

In episode 11 of Voice Radio, web editors Adam Levi and Maxim Fossey take a close look at what lacrosse organizations are doing locally and globally to expand their programs during the fall season.

With lacrosse being included in the 2021 Canada Games, for the first time in 25 years, the community believes this will lead to a positive effect and growth on youth participation in lacrosse across Canada.