Voice Radio #1 – Mental health resources, free tampons and sports injuries

For the debut edition of Voice Radio, managing web editor Nick Laba previews stories that will appear in the February 7th edition of The Voice.

The podcast digs into this week’s top stories: students struggling to access mental health resources on campus and a campaign to provide free tampons in public and school washrooms.

Then, editor Taesa Hodel joins Nick in studio to share her experiences overcoming depression after suffering a serious skiing injury. Her full opinion piece appears in this week’s edition of The Voice.