Video: Why Businesses Flock to Fraser Street

Susan Lilholt, Executive Director of the South Hill Business Improvement Association discusses the advantages of Fraser Street.

Produced by Agazy Mengesha

Even though Fraser Street and Main Street are only a short distance away, there’s a huge difference in the way they operate, and more importantly, how their businesses function.

During the day there’s only a few passersby on Main, while there’s always a steady flow of shoppers at businesses on Fraser Street.

The Executive Director of the South Hill BIA and a Fraser Street business owner both give their opinions on what makes Fraser Street the business hub it is in Vancouver.