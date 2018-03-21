Voice Podcast 22: Sexual Assault: How do you confront a former partner?

Produced by Lisa Tanh

In the wake of #MeToo and #TimesUp, a storm of conversations hit the media and public from “What is the definition of sexual consent?” to “The powerful men that young women should stay away from.” But yet, in between that, a conversation that has yet to surface is “How young women can confront former partners on how sex took place before they were ready” and “How that made them feel during and after their relationship.”

In this week’s episode, The Voice speaks with a survivor and registered counsellors from Trauma Aware Care.