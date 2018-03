Video: International Paddling Film Festival comes to Langara College

Reported by Danica Walker

Langara College hosted the Vancouver leg of the International Paddling Film Festival last week.

The Sea Kayak Association of BC were raising funds and awareness to protect and maintain the waterways and campsites of the Howe Sound, many of which cannot be reached by car.

Highlighting the human impact on nature was on the minds of many at the event.